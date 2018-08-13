Barbour, Harold W.

SODUS: Peacefully entered into rest at home with family by his side on (Sunday) August 12, 2018 at age 70. Predeceased by his parents: William and Margery Barbour; sister: Nancy Petrecky; brothers: William and “Petey” Barbour. Survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Lorraine (Lochner) Barbour; daughter: Shelly (Ric) Ruedin and son: Brian (Heidi Kronbeck) Barbour; 4 loving grandchildren: Nic, Jake, Derek, and Alexis; sister: Diane Barbour; several loving sisters and brothers in law; many extended family members and friends. Harold was an avid wood craftsman. He was a member of the Sons of the American Legion, Post 428, Ontario, NY for 14 years. He enjoyed his cottage and boating and spending time with his family. Calling hours will be held on (Thursday) August 16, 2018 from 7pm – 9pm and (Friday) August 17, 2018 from 10am – 12pm, with service immediately following at Young Funeral Home, Williamson, NY. Interment in Lake View Cemetery. In lieu of flowers; donations in loving memory of Harold can be made to: Clifton Springs Hospital Foundation: 2 Coulter Road, Clifton Springs, NY 14432 or American Legion Post 428: 6180 Knickerbocker Road/PO Box 428, Ontario, NY 14519. Online condolences can be expressed at youngfuneralhomeny.com