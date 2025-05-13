Barclay, Larry E.

LAS VEGAS, NV/SODUS CENTER, NY: Entered into rest on May 1, 2025, at the age of 79 years after a lengthy illness. He was born in Sodus, NY and spent most of his life there. He was an active volunteer fireman for over 20 years with the Sodus Center and Sodus Volunteer Fire Department. He was also a member of the Volunteer Fire Police Association State of New York.

He is survived by his wife of nearly 58 years, Linda Barclay, his son Scott Barclay (Laura); grandchildren Anthony Barclay and Faith Barclay all of Las Vegas, NV; sisters Shirley Wren of Sodus Center, NY, Odessa Pettit (James) of Sodus, NY; brother-in-law James Vanderbroek (Debbie) of Canandaigua, NY; sister-in-law Karen Meneely of Watertown, NY along with many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was predeceased by his parents Ernest and Eleanor Barclay, sisters Marion Barclay, Betty Foote, brother Gene Barclay, and brothers-in-law Robert Foote and Charles Wren Jr.

A celebration of life is planned for June 7th at the Sodus Center Fire Hall, 5521 Main Street Sodus Center, NY 14551 from 2-5 PM with a service in his honor at 3PM. All that knew Larry and his family are welcome to attend.