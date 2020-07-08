Barclay, Rodney

SODUS: Age 81, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family, on July 6th, 2020. He was predeceased by his wife, Bonnie, in 2016; brother, Doug Barclay and parents, Raymond and Lillian Barclay. He is survived by his children, Cheryl (David) Johnson, John (Elaine) Barclay, Tina (Travis) VanWagenen and Jeramy (Pam) Barclay; grandchildren, great grandchildren; sisters, Esther (Roger) Hylkema and Janet (Donald) Fernaays; mother-in-law, Inez “Babe” DeBadts; sister-in-law, Patricia Barclay; nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of other relatives and friends. Friends and family are invited to attend his Graveside Service at 5pm Friday, July 10th at the Baptist Rural Cemetery on S. Geneva Rd., Sodus. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to the Sodus Center Fire Dept., 5521 Main St., Sodus Ctr., NY 14551. Condolences may be expressed at www.HSNORTON.com