Barcomb, Gerda P.

PALMYRA: On September 3, 2025, our wonderful mother Gerda left the comfort of her home to join her beloved husband, our father, Howard in Heaven.

Our mother was born on July 1, 1933, in Frankfurt am Main, Germany to parents Anna (Roth) and Karl Heidenfelder. She lived in Hosbach, Germany until 1954 when she was swept off her feet by our father Howard, and with whom she began a new journey in America that would last until his passing on March 19,1990.

During that time together, they raised six children and had many fun adventures; taking the whole family for a drive could mean anything from going camping, going apple picking, going for a hike someplace, or just to enjoy the beauty of the countryside or surrounding lakes. Mom was a homemaker at heart who taught us how to cook, garden, sew, paint, change a diaper, or change wallpaper to name just a very few of her many talents. Everyone loved her pancakes, waffles, and all the other wonderful meals and desserts that only she really had the magic touch to make. Mom loved to read, to watch the news, play the stock market, and garden She also loved to travel all around the USA, Aruba, and Europe, to go hiking, skiing, swimming, gambling, lying in the sun, or just sitting and enjoying a cup of tea or hot cocoa and talking with you.

Mom worked in the Pal-Mac school district for several years and at Walmart until 2018 when she decided it was time to retire and relax at home with her little companion pup Rosie and Harvey the turtle.

She is predeceased by her husband Howard V. Barcomb, parents Anna (Roth) and Karl Heidenfelder, her beloved grandparents Franz and Barbara (Brand) Roth, grandson Brad Welch, and many brothers and sisters in law.

She leaves behind her six children; Peggy Farnsworth, Linda (Michael) Glaser, Chris (Salina) Barcomb, Alicia (Michael) Young, Amy (Patrick) Welch, Heidi (Brent Wiens) Barcomb; eleven grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.

Our family would like to thank the wonderful Hospice team from Rochester Regional Health Home Care & Hospice Care for their kindness, care, and compassion during the last days with our mom.

Mom was a huge advocate for all animals, fish, and feathered friends. If you would like to donate in her memory, please consider the Wayne County Humane Society, 1475 County House Road, Lyons, NY 14489, St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 220 E. 42nd St., Room 435, New York, NY 10017 or an animal shelter or animal advocacy of your choosing.

A private, graveside service was held at Lakeview Cemetery in Pultneyville, NY

