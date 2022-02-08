Bardo, Arla Jane (LeClair) 

MARION: Arla Jane (LeClair) Bardo passed away peacefully on February 2, 2022 following a lengthy battle with cancer.

Arla was predeceased by her parents George LeClair and Pearl (Herman) Eaton, nephews Wayne Flowers and Shawn Flowers, and sister-in-law Sandra Bardo.

She is survived by her loving husband, Richard Bardo Jr., dedicated son Erik (Matthew) Bardo, brothers Herman (Nancy) Flowers, Van (Lynn) Flowers of L’Anse, MI, sister-in- law Kathy (Hal) Sargent of Wendell, NC and niece and nephew Madison & Cameron Sargent of Wendell, NC.

Arla was a 1984 graduate of Williamson Senior High School. She earned her Associate’s Degree in Accounting from Finger Lakes Community College in 1992 and her Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration from Medaille College in 2006. Additionally she received her Professional Human Resources Certification from the Human Resources Certification Institute and her Certified Payroll Professional designation from The American Payroll Association. Arla spent her 30+ year career working in Payroll and Human Resources which was a natural fit for her and her desire to help others. She finished the last 7 years of her career working for Heartland Payroll Solutions where she occupied the roles of Implementation Specialist, Payroll Supervisor and Payroll Manager.

Calling hours will not be observed. A celebration of Arla’s life will be held at the Williamson United Methodist Church on (Sunday) March 13, 2022 at 4pm. At the convenience of the family, a private burial will take place in the Marion Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Arla’s memory to the Wayne County Humane Society and The Cracker Box Palace Animal Refuge.

