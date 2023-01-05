Bardo, Walter L. 

PALMYRA: Walter passed away on January 4, 2023 at age 83. He was born to the late Leroy and Freda Bardo. He was also predeceased by his stepdaughter, Cindy Lewis and 7 siblings.

Walter is survived by his wife, Nancy Lewis Bardo; children, Kathy Giles, Karen Parker, Ken Bardo, Kim Bardo, and Steve Lewis; grandchildren, Jer, Tara (Joe), Jamie (Danielle), Kyle, Leah (Malachi), and Jesse (Sadie); great grandchildren, Mariah, Tabitha, Chad, Ayden, Brooke, Peyton, Teagan, Morgan, Dominick, Ian, and Zoey; great great grandchildren, Avianna, Lorenzo, Rae Ana, and Braxton.

Walt loved hunting, bowling, riding his motorcycle, dancing, gospel, and country music. He enjoyed cookouts with his family and friends. Walt was a volunteer firefighter and worked for Penfield School District for about 20 years. He was a lifetime Moose member for 54 years.

Family and friends may gather for visitation from 4-7 PM on Friday (January 13) at Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapels, 1040 Rte. 31, Macedon, NY 14502. To leave Walter’s family an online tribute, please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.