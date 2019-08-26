Bargerstock, Frederick O.

ONTARIO: Fred passed away on August 22, 2019 at age 93. He was born in Punxsutawney, PA to the late Ward and Elsie Mae Bargerstock. Fred was also predeceased by his son, Karl Bargerstock; sisters, June and Pat. Fred is survived by his wife of 69 years, Gladys Bargerstock; children, David (Gail), Allan, Margaret and Norman (Jona) Bargerstock; grandchildren, Matthew, Justin (Tommie) and Rosalee; great grandchildren, Jacob Ivy, Velvie Rose, Burgandy and Paden; brother, Henry (Marie) Bargerstock; several nieces and nephews. Fred worked at Gleason Works for 35 years. He was a woodworker and beekeeper for many years. A graveside service will be held on Friday (August 30), 11 AM at White Haven Memorial Park (Meet at main gate), 210 Marsh Rd., Pittsford, NY. Contributions in Fred’s memory may be directed to Lifetime Care Hospice, 3111 S. Winton Rd., Rochester, NY 14623 or to a charity of choice. To leave the family an online condolence, to light a digital candle or to upload a photo, please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.