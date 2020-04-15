Bargerstock, Gladys K. 

ONTARIO: Gladys passed away on April 13, 2020 at age 92. She was born in Rochester, NY to the late Clarence and LaRaine Kunes. Gladys was also predeceased by her husband of 69 years, Fred Bargerstock; her son, Karl Bargerstock. Gladys is survived by her children, David (Gail), Allan, Margaret and Norman (Jona) Bargerstock; grandchildren, Matthew, Justin (Tommie) and Rosaline; great grandchildren, Jacob Ivy, Velvie Rose, Burgandy and Paden; several nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held at White Haven Memorial Park at a date and time to be announced. Contributions in Gladys’ memory may be directed Lifetime Care Hospice or to a charity of choice. To leave the family an online condolence, to light a digital candle or to upload a photo, please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.