Barker-Caves, Sandra Jean

CLYDE: Sandra Jean Barker-Caves, 69 passed away August 1, 2021, at home with her family by her side.There will be no prior calling hours. There will be a graveside service in Rose Cemetery, Rt 414 on Tuesday August 10th at 11am. A celebration of life will be held immediately after the burial at the Newark American Legion.

Sandy was born in Oswego NY June 25, 1952 daughter of Leslie and Julia Rotach. Sandy loved gardening, crocheting and animals. She was a bar, restaurant owner.

She is survived by daughter Pamela Hasbrouck( James Hasbrouck) of Springhill FL; son Fred (Pam Bruni) BarkerJr. of Geneva; 4 grandchildren : Nicole, Kayli, Hedi, and Jeffrey. great grandchildren, nieces and nephews; brother John Rotach (Sue Marr) of Clyde; sisters Becky Finch, Diane Kelsey (Joe Disanto), Connie Rypma (Charlie Rypma) of Clyde.

Predeceased by Parents, Leslie and Julia (Shatraw )Rotach, husband Michael Caves in 2020; brother Leslie Rotach and sister Ruth Forjone

Arrangements by Pusateri-Canolesio Funeral Home, Clyde NY. Visit www.pusaterifunerals.com