Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
August 7th 2021, Saturday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • SUN 8
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • MON 9
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • TUE 10
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • WED 11
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • THU 12
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • FRI 13
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
Subscribe Today: Get Home Delivery PLUS online access

Barker-Caves, Sandra Jean

by WayneTimes.com
August 6, 2021

CLYDE: Sandra Jean Barker-Caves, 69 passed away August 1, 2021, at home with her family by her side.There will be no prior calling hours. There will be a graveside service in Rose Cemetery, Rt 414 on Tuesday August 10th at 11am. A celebration of life will be held immediately after the burial at the Newark American Legion. 

Sandy was born in Oswego NY June 25, 1952 daughter of Leslie and Julia Rotach. Sandy loved gardening, crocheting and animals. She was a bar, restaurant owner.

She is survived by daughter Pamela Hasbrouck( James Hasbrouck) of Springhill FL; son Fred (Pam Bruni) BarkerJr. of Geneva; 4 grandchildren : Nicole, Kayli, Hedi, and Jeffrey. great grandchildren, nieces and nephews; brother John Rotach (Sue Marr) of Clyde; sisters Becky Finch, Diane Kelsey (Joe Disanto), Connie Rypma (Charlie Rypma) of Clyde. 

Predeceased by Parents, Leslie and Julia (Shatraw )Rotach, husband Michael Caves in 2020; brother Leslie Rotach and sister Ruth Forjone

Arrangements by Pusateri-Canolesio Funeral Home, Clyde NY. Visit www.pusaterifunerals.com

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Bundt-Maxwell, Katharine S.

PALMYRA: Katharine S. Bundt-Maxwell. Kathy was born in Lackawanna, NY on 10/20/45 and passed away peacefully on 8/05/21 surrounded by all her loved ones. Kathy married Willard Maxwell on 7/31/65 and together they lived the best of lives. Kathy loved her family, many friends, her faith, and her Buffalo Bills. Kathy was generous, selfless, and […]

Read More
Barker-Caves, Sandra Jean

CLYDE: Sandra Jean Barker-Caves, 69 passed away August 1, 2021, at home with her family by her side.There will be no prior calling hours. There will be a graveside service in Rose Cemetery, Rt 414 on Tuesday August 10th at 11am. A celebration of life will be held immediately after the burial at the Newark […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square