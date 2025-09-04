What are you looking for?

Times of Wayne County
P.O. Box 608 • Macedon, NY 14502
Phone: (315) 986-4300
Obituaries

Barlow, Larry H. 

September 4, 2025
/ by WayneTimes.com

SODUS: Larry H. Barlow, 81, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Tuesday, August 19, 2025.

Larry was born on July 6, 1944, in Stanford, the son of the late Floyd E. and Edith E. (Preston) Barlow. He was raised on a farm in Greene County, where he developed a lifelong love for the outdoors. In his younger years, Larry enjoyed fishing, hunting, and trapping. He was a LT in the Wallington Fire Department since 2013.

On February 18, 1963, he married Lorraine Ferris, and together they raised two children, Chrystal and Herbert. Larry later married Peggy Buckman.

He is survived by his children: Crystal, Heather, and Larry Barlow; his sister Samerna Rion; and several grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In addition to his parents, Larry was predeceased by his wife Peggy and his sister Linda

Times of Wayne County

P.O. Box 608 • Macedon, NY 14502
