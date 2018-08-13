Barnaba, Anthony J. 

NEWARK: Anthony J. “Tony” Barnaba, 87, died Sunday (August 12, 2018) at the Wayne County Nursing Home. Anthony was born on August 22, 1930 in Carbondale, Pennsylvania, the son of the late Angelo and Marie Scott Barnaba. He was a 1948 graduate of the Rose High School. Tony served twenty years in the US Army. After his honorable discharge, he worked at Hughes Aircraft Company in Tuscon, Arizona for more than twelve years. Returning to New York State, Tony worked at the Seneca Army Depot in Romulus before retiring in 1993. He was a communicant of St. Michael Church in Newark. He is survived by his daughter Cheryl (fiance Andrew Waters); two stepsons Walter (Debra) Lawson, Jr. and Kurt (Sandy) Lawson; his special granddaughter Amanda McDonald, along with several other grandchildren; several great grandchildren; a brother Samuel and two sisters Jean DeLeo and Ann Novak; many nieces and nephews. Tony was predeceased by his wife of 40 years, Barbara; daughter Angie, son Gerald; stepson David Lawson; brothers Gerald and Joseph; sisters Grace Robson and Connie Rogers.

Friends may call Thursday from 11 AM till 1 PM at the Paul L. Murphy & Sons Funeral Home, 127 East Miller Street, Newark where a funeral service will be held at 1 PM. Burial will be in the Newark Cemetery. murphyandsonsfuneralhome.com