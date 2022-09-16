Barnes, Anne Louise Polle

WALWORTH: Anne passed away peacefully on September 10, 2022, at age 85, surrounded by her loving husband Don and her children. She is predeceased by her parents Madardus and Alice Polle, her sister and brother-in-law Cathy & James Allardice and brother Ray. She is survived by her husband Donald Terry Barnes, her children Mark Barnes, Mary (Oreste) Capone, Laurie (Todd) Packer, Lisa (Ron) Gross, Christine (Peter) Panepento. Thirteen grandchildren: Chantel (Peter) Foster, Jeanette (Phil) Oettinger, John (Giovanna) Capone, Gina Capone, Travis (Nicole) Packer, Meghan (Kenny) Zirbel, Jamie Packer, Tyler Gross, Trevor Gross, Carly Gross, Jessica (Jacob) Keymel, Morgan Panepento, Mary Lynn Panepento. Ten Great Grandchildren: Evan, Micah, Addy, Elise, Gianna, Ella, Annalise, Brayden, Madilyn, and Riley. She is also survived by her sisters Judy (Ray) Ferrigno, Barbara (Steve) McIntyre, Mary (Jerome) Stomper, John (Judy) Polle, sisters in law Patricia Polle and Carole Bowen and her aunt Elizabeth Nacy. Many nieces and nephews.

Anne was raised in Greece, NY the eldest of 7 children. She attended St. John’s Catholic school and Nazareth Academy and completed her dental assisting degree at the Eastman Dental School. She was an integral part of her family, tending to her younger siblings as her mother worked the trick shift and helping her father sell produce and horseradish at the Rochester Public market. She met her husband Don at an Aquinas/Nazareth high school dance and married shortly after high school when Don finished his Reserves Navy assignment. They lived with family until Don built their home on Long Pond Road, large enough to raise a family with five children.

Anne was devoted to her family. Her gift was her ability to give kindness, love and time to them and the people she met along life’s journey. She moved to Walworth from Greece, NY in 1970 when Don bought land on Smith Hill Road in Walworth. The 50 acres quickly became a place full of bustling family and farm life. She loved working on the property- planting many vegetable gardens with her dad, raising animals, canning, and freezing food and watching over her kids and their neighborhood friends. Even with such a big family and a tight budget she never turned a hungry neighborhood child away and always had a PBJ sandwich for them. She turned the house on Smith Hill into a home filled with activity and love. She took enormous pride in her role as a wife and mom. Anne and Don recently celebrated 65 years of marriage.

After her youngest child went off to high school, she went back to her career as a dental assistant working for Dr. Carbonaro in Perinton, NY. It was only nine years until she agreed to retire to do the one thing she loved most- take care of her grandchildren. Gram’s daycare was always open to any of her 13 grandchildren. Her husband and children often referred to her as Nanny Annie. She would light up when she held a little one and with 10 great grandchildren, there was always a baby to hold right up to her passing. She loved watching her children and grandchildren participate in whatever activities they were involved in as they grew but especially loved cheering them on from the sidelines at their sporting events, music concerts and plays, 4-H, horse shows and skating events and hockey games. She loved to travel with her special friend Flora Bishop being fortunate to go to the Holy Land, Italy, and Rome. She loved spending time at her husband’s hunting camp with family friends, time with her family at their cottage on Waneta Lake and enjoyed being a snowbird in Pine Island, Florida where she and Don spent ten winters with great friends. Throughout her entire adult life, she was an active participant at St. Mary’s of the Lake in Ontario playing the organ, playing for the children’s choir, teaching faith formation, serving on Parish Council and attending mass. Her example of love, kindness, and faith and the importance of family is the legacy that will live on in the lives of her family and those she touched.

Anne’s calling hours will be held on Friday, September 23, 2022 from 4pm to 7pm at St. Mary’s of the Lake Church, Walworth Road, Ontario, NY 14519; where the Mass of the celebration of her life will be held Saturday, September 24, 2022 at 11 AM. Private burial at will follow at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Youth Fund at St. Maximilian Kolbe Parish (St. Mary’s of the Lake) or to the Alzheimer’s Association.