Barnes, Ernestine Doris (Gridley)

SAVANNAH: Ernestine Doris (Gridley) Barnes, 92, of Savannah, NY, passed away peacefully on April 22, 2025, at Clifton Springs Hospital & Clinic. She was a bird watcher, a beach walker, an auction bidder, an avid sewer, a prolific artist, and a collector of many things. She enjoyed traveling and spending time at, on, or in the water. She raised her 4 boys and made a home in many towns across New York, Pennsylvania, and in Mahaica, Guyana.

She was predeceased by her son Paul Hill, brothers Henry and Morris Gridley, and daughters-in-law Debbie (Yates) Hill and Betsy Lagonegro. She is survived by her husband Wesley Barnes, her sons Mark, Drew and John Hill, her three daughters-in-law, Kathy, Nicola, and Benita respectively, her 8 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, and a great-great grandson.

Her laughter, love of life, and grandmotherly touches will be immensely missed. Her creativity, playfulness, and quest for a bargain will be carried on by others throughout her family.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the National Audubon Society or to the Humane Society of Wayne County, NY.

There will be a gathering of family to receive friends and loved ones on June 1st, 2025, at the American Legion, 1663 N Main St, Savannah, NY, at 2:00 pm. Following a time of sharing memories, food will be provided at 3:00 pm.