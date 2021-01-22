Barnes, Essie Mae

LYONS: Essie Mae Barnes, 95, died on Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at Newark Wayne Community Hospital. A funeral service will be held in late February(date to be determined) at the Lyons United Methodist Church. Burial will be in South Lyons Cemetery. Essie was born on June 20, 1925 in Thomasville, GA the daughter of the late Olee and Rosa Boone Walker. In 1944 Essie and her husband David moved from Florida to Lyons, NY in search of better opportunities for their family. She worked at the Newark Developmental Center for over 30 years. As a widowed mother she worked and earned a Bachelors Degree in Special Education. She was very active in the Special Olympics program at the school. She is survived by her grandson David Jeremy Barnes, three step-daughters Alice (Charlie) Childs, Thelma Barnes Hiscock and LilleMae Barnes Gladden; grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband David in 1962; two sons Damon and David. www.keysorfuneralhomes.com