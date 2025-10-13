Barnes, Richard "Barney"

CLYDE: Richard A. Barnes (Barney) passed away peacefully on October 10, 2025.

Barney was born to Elmer and Helen (Schnabel) Barnes on December 25, 1942, and was a lifelong resident of Clyde. He worked as a mechanic at Baldy’s Garage and the Central Garage at the Wayne County Highway Department. Barney also owned and operated Barney’s Garage for several years.

He leaves behind his loving wife of 58 years, Rosa Lee (Hartwell) Barnes; daughter, Stephanie (Brian) Gatesman; son, Jason (Heidi) Barnes; and his beloved grandchildren, Sarah, Merrin, Daisy, and Joe.

In addition, Barney will be deeply missed by his siblings, Barbara Brown, Virginia Hicks, and Steven (Nancy) Barnes; and by several nieces, nephews, and in-laws, all of whom he loved dearly.

He was predeceased by his parents, Elmer and Helen Barnes; grandson, Scott Barnes; sisters, Carolyn Montana, Eleanor Pearson, and Beverly Dayton; and brothers, Alvin, James, and Robert Barnes.

Barney was a kind and generous man with a huge heart who lived his life giving to others. In his honor, the family is planning a "Kindness Celebration" in early summer.

In keeping with Barney’s wishes, there will be no calling hours, and burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Scott J. Barnes Memorial Scholarship Fund through the North Rose-Wolcott Central School District, 11631 Salter-Colvin Road Wolcott NY 14590.

Please write a memory or condolence to the family by visiting

www.youngfuneralhomeny.com