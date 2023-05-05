Powered by Dark Sky
May 5, 2023
×
Barnes, Robert E. 

by WayneTimes.com
May 5, 2023

NEWARK/CLYDE: Robert E. Barnes, 83, died on Wednesday . May 3,  2023 at the Wayne Counrty Nursing Home.

Graveside funeral service will be held at 11 am on Tuesday May 9th at the Rose Cemetery, State Route 414, Rose, NY.  

Memorials, in his name, may be made to the Wayne County Humane Society, 1475 County House Road, Lyons, NY 14489.

 Bob was born in Clyde on September28, 1939, the son of the late Elmer and Helen Schnabel Barnes.  He was a graduate of Clyde High School Class of 1957 and earned his  Bachelor Degree from  Kansas State Teacher College.  After graduation, he worked for a long time at Harold Smith’s Sawmill in Wayne Center and then for Parker-Hanifin in Clyde and Lyons.  Bob loved his cats.

He is survived by his siblings Beverly (David) Dayton of Canandaigua, Barbara Brown of Macedon, Richard (Rosalie), Vinginia (Richard) Hicks of Canandaigua, Steven (Nancy) of Savannah.  Bob was predeceased by Alvi & James Barnes, Eleanor Pearson and Carolyn Montana.

www.murphyandsonsfuneralhome

