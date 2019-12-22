Barnes, Steven Allen

HAMBURG/LYONS: Age 66, passed away on Friday, December 13, 2019, at Buffalo General Medical Hospital following a brief illness. Steven was born in Penn Yan, NY on January 15, 1953 and spent his early years in Dundee, moving to Lyons with his family at the age of 12. Steven was a 1971 graduate of Lyons Central High School, and obtained a B.S. degree in Mechanical Engineering from the Rochester Institute of Technology. He lived and worked in Rochester, and then near Buffalo, living in Blaisdell and then in Hamburg. Steve was an avid model builder and a regular at slot car racing, where he enjoyed the fellowship of other racing hobbyists. He was predeceased by his father, Lyle Barnes in 1991. Steven is survived by his mother, Eunice Barnes, of Lyons; his sisters, Patricia Shaad, of Geneva, Switzerland, and Debra Barnes Breitenbach; brother-in-law Thomas Breitenbach, of Altamont, NY, nephew Travis, niece Tuesday, and a grandniece. A memorial service will be held at the Weeks-Keysor Funeral Home, 5 Phelps St., Lyons on Friday, December 27, 2019 at 11 a.m. keysorfuneralhomes.com