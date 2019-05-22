Obituaries
Barnhart, Kenneth Herbert
PALMYRA/ROCHESTER: Kenneth Herbert Barnhart died Monday May 20, 2019 at Strong Memorial Hospital. Ken was born in Sodus, NY on September 6, 1956, son of Sanford and Helen Reymer Barnhart. He is survived by 4 children Dayvid Barnhart of Washington State, Rebekah Glenn of Oregon, Katelynn (Chase) Kelley of Oregon, Hannah Barnhart of Oregon; 4 grandchildren; 3 sisters Robin Shelters, Penny (Steve) Klem, Lisa Barnhart of Rochester. Ken was predeceased by his brother Sam and sisters Sandy, Carolyn and Frances. Friends may call Saturday May 25, 2019 from 10-11am at Schulz-Pusateri Funeral Home, 103 Maple Court, Newark NY. Memorial may be made to the Out Alliance, 100 College Ave, Rochester NY 14607. Arrangements by Schulz-Pusateri Funeral Home, Newark. Visit www.pusaterifunerals.com
