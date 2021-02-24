Barnum, Joan O.

MACEDON: Joan passed away on February 19, 2021 at age 87. She was predeceased by her parents, Albert and Esther Mindnich; sisters, Peg Brown, Betty Sampson, and Delores Witt. Joan is survived by her children, Mark (Sally) Barnum, Kimberly (Steve) Bell, and Jeffrey (Jeanette) Barnum; grandchildren, Eric (Ainslee) and Michelle Barnum, Lane (Lynne) Bell, Katrina (Justin) Grice, Dr. Hope, Joshua (Cassidy), and Ian Barnum; great grandchildren, Ellie and Truette Grice, Lilly and Jackson Barnum and Brooks Bell; many nieces, nephews, and many friends at The Gardens Senior Apartments. Joan worked for Fairport and PalMac school districts in various positions throughout her later career. She spent her retired years with her two sons and her Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren in Fairport, also regularly traveling to Oklahoma to spend time with her daughter and son in law and the Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren there. As you could see in her apartment by the hundreds of pictures on her walls of her family, they were her heart and soul. She will be missed and held close in our hearts forever. All services are private. In lieu of flowers please consider donations to Walworth Volunteer Ambulance Corp, 2178 Church St., Walworth, NY 14568 or Pal Mac Dollars for Scholars, PO BOX 66, Palmyra, NY 14522. To leave the family an online condolence or to view Joan’s full obituary, please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.