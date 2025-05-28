Baroody, George Thomas

CHARLOTTE,NC/NEWARK: George Thomas Baroody, 83, of Charlotte, NC, passed away after a brief illness on May 24, 2025. He was born on February 4, 1942, in Clifton Springs, NY, the son of the late Comell George Baroody and Rose Ursano Baroody.

George grew up in Newark, NY. A faithful Catholic, he enjoyed many years as an altar boy and spent his high school years as a member of the basketball team. While in high school, he met Shirley and as classmates, he often knew treating her to a quarter for lunch was an appreciated gift. He continued his education at Pennsylvania State University where he was a proud member of his fraternity, Delta Sigma Phi. In 1964, immediately after graduation, he and Shirley married in State College, PA. In 1966, they returned to Penn State, where he completed a graduate degree. His career in sports marketing began with Schaefer Beer in New York City and Schlitz Brewing

Company in Milwaukee, WI. He went on to have a distinguished career for 21 years with RJ Reynolds Tobacco Company in Winston-Salem, NC, and 14 years with Lorillard Tobacco in Greensboro, NC. As a life-long learner, following his retirement, he received his second master’s degree from Northeastern University.

George and Shirley spent 61 years building the most wonderful life filled with love and laughter. He was a dedicated, kind and proud dad who never missed a game or an event. His favorite memories include the time he spent with his family at the beach, coaching his sons in basketball, dancing with his daughter at her wedding and Sunday

rides in his convertible with his dog, Mookie. He absolutely adored his grandchildren, who lovingly called him “Chaach.” The feeling was mutual, as they all admired his sense of humor, intelligence and advice.

He will be dearly missed by his wife Shirley; his children: Missy Turk (Bill), Ted Baroody (Elizabeth) and Tommy Baroody (Emily); his grandchildren: Olivia, Abby, Lily, George, Teddy, Annie, William and Tommy; his brother, Jack Baroody (Franny); and the family’s dear friends, Judy Marion and Catherine Markham.

The family would like to thank the ICU doctors and nurses at Atrium Pineville for their outstanding care. Memorials may be made to the Jimmy V Foundation (www.V.org). A private burial will be held at a later date.