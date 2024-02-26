Powered by Dark Sky
February 26th 2024, Monday
Barra, James R. 

by WayneTimes.com
February 26, 2024

CLYDE/WATERLOO: Age 73, passed away on Saturday, February 24, 2024 surrounded by loving family. 

 Please join the family for calling hours 11am - 1pm, Saturday, March 2, 2024 at Norman Waterman Funeral Home, 124 W Miller Rd, Newark, NY 14513; where there will be a service at 1pm. 

 James was born on April 27, 1950, son of the late Leonard and Viola Merritt Barra. He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Alberta (Leddick) Barra; 2 sons, Scott (Genevieve) and Lee (Jennie); grandchildren, Amber (Adam) Steverson, Sawyer Barra, and Antonia Walker; 6 great-grandchildren; brothers, Steve (Mary) Barra of Canandaigua, Donald Barra of Waterloo; sisters, Nancy (Willard) Boston of South Carolina, Cathy (Lester) Young of Utah, Linda (Wayne) Burke of Alabama; sister-in-law, Jacqueline Barra of Williamson; along with several nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

James was predeceased by brother, Lawrence and sister, Shirley Lee. 

In lieu of flowers please donate to a charity of your choice in memory of James. 

