Barth, Justine

PERINTON: Justine passed away on July 26, 2018 at age 92. Born Justine Schumacher 1/6/1926 in Velimirovac, Croatia to Elizabeth Schell and Anton Schumacher. She was preceded in death by Husband, Jacob Barth, after 61 years of marriage; son, Captain Anton Barth; brothers, Phillip Schumacher, Anton Schumacher; sister, Sophia (Andreas) Ferber; sister and brother-in-law, Katharina and Joseph Foro. Survived by children: Justine (Frank) Zentner, Sofia Rood (Patrick Morabito), Walter Barth and Bree Schutt (Dennis Eddinger); daughter-in-law, Dee Barth. 17 Grandchildren and great grandchildren: Jeffrey (Jody) Bunnell and children Alyssa and Connor, Melissa Iocco and children Travis and Ryder, Anton Barth II, Rachel Iocco and children Delaney and Blaze, Michael Irish and children Michael (MJ) and Kian, Corey Zentner and Eric Rood and son Ricky. She also leaves many nieces, nephews and friends around the world. She was educated as a teacher and nurse in Croatia and Germany. She taught Kindergarten in Croatia where she met and married Jakob in 1944. Months later they were forced to leave their country due to WWII. They bought a farm in Clyde, NY, where they lived till moving to Fairport in 2002. Justine worked in nursing at Lyons Community Hospital until her retirement. Subsequently, she and her husband opened a home for Veterans until moving to Fairport in 2002. She was a deaconess at the Rose Baptist Church and pastor search committee and was an active member of the Wayne County Republican Woman’s Group for several years. She made everyone who came to her door welcome and part of her family and we will miss her generosity of spirit and love! Family and friends may gather for calling hours from 10:30AM-12PM on Friday (August 3) at Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapels, 1040 Rte. 31, Macedon, NY, where the funeral service will be held at 12 PM. Internment in White Haven Memorial Park. Contributions in Justine’s memory may be directed to Wounded Warrior Project (WoundedWarriorProject.org) or to a charity of choice.