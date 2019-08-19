Bartlett, Howard A.

MARION: Entered into rest with his family by his side on August 17, 2019 at the age of 86. He is predeceased by his loving wife, Loretta; parents, Rosie and Otis Bartlett; stepfather, Gilbert Buck; daughter in law, Susan Bartlett. Survived by children, Brian, Julie (Jerald) Winnett, Dale (Sandy) and Lori (Kevin) DeRidder; grandchildren, Amanda (Antoine), Jacob, Zachary (Kimberly), Benjamin, Megan, Mitchell, Austin and Spencer; great-granddaughter, Addison; brother-in-law, Francis (Evana) Daniels; sister-in-law, Linda (John) Chrzan; several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Howard graduated from the University of Rochester in 1965 with a Bachelor of Science in Accounting with Distinction. He started his career at Liptons, and retired from Seneca Foods as Controller of the Eastern Division. He was devoted member of St. Gregory’s/ Our Lady of Guadalupe where he volunteered countless hours of his time performing many duties. Friends and family are invited to call Thursday August 22nd 6-8PM at Stevens Funeral Home, 3896 Buffalo St., Marion. A Funeral Mass will be held Friday August 23rd at 10:30AM at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, 3799 Union St., Marion. Followed by a luncheon at the Log Cabin Restaurant. A Graveside Service will be held 10:30AM Saturday 24th at Mt. Albion Cemetery, Route 31, Albion, NY. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Our Lady of Guadalupe. Condolences may be expressed at www.stevensfhmarion.com