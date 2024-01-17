Powered by Dark Sky
January 18th 2024, Thursday
Bartron, James W.

by WayneTimes.com
January 17, 2024

TUCSON, ARIZONA/WOLCOTT: Jim passed away suddenly December 15, 2023, in Tucson Arizona where he and his wife have lived for the past 13 years.

He was pre-deceased by his daughter Shannon (1970-1977), his parents Frances and Anne (Sheehan) Bartron.

Jim loved to hunt, fish and ride his can-am motorcycle around Arizona with his wife of 19 years, Ann, riding with him. He was a member of the American Legion in Wolcott, NY and joined the AL in Green Valley, AZ, becoming a member of the American Legion Riders. He loved riding with the group on their weekly poker runs riding to the different legions around Tucson area.

Jim is originally from Clyde, NY.

He leaves behind his wife, Ann, brother Thomas (Barbara) of ID, sons Ron (Karen) Sampson of AZ, Randy (Anne) Sampson of AZ, James of NY, daughter Nicole (Dana) Huey of DE, stepson Thomas Clark of NY, stepdaughter Megan (Clark) Baltazar of OR, 11 grandchildren and 2 great-children, cousins, nieces and nephews. He also leaves his beloved fur babies, Rascal, Muffin and Aero.

A Celebration of His Life will be at a later date in 2024 in Arizona.

For those wishing to make donations in Jim’s name, St. Jude’s was close to his heart.

