Basche, Nancy L.

LYONS: Nancy L. Basche, 85, died on Monday, March 11, 2024, at Rochester General Hospital.

Friends may call from 2-4PM on Monday, March 18, 2024, at Weeks-Keysor Funeral Home, 5 Phelps St. in Lyons. A funeral service will follow at 4 PM at the Funeral Home. Burial will be in Wilson Cemetery in Newark, Ohio.

For those wishing, memorials in her name may be made to the First Lutheran Church, 35 Broad St., Lyons, NY 14489 or to the American Cancer Society 1120 S. Goodman St., Rochester, NY 14620.

Nancy was born in Geneva, NY on May 27, 1938, the daughter of the late Glenn and Winifred Galusha Oliver. She worked as an office secretary and retired from the Canandaigua VA. She was a long-time member of the Order of the Eastern Star. She loved attending Silver Sneakers. For years she loved crafting and embroidery.

Mrs. Basche is survived by a niece Teresa (Brad) Ritchey; a nephew Burton (Debi) Mackey; great nieces and nephews and many cousins. She was predeceased by her husband Arnold Basche in 1979; two sisters Shirley Mackey and Helen Lindley; a brother Walter Oliver.

