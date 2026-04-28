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Times of Wayne County
P.O. Box 608 • Macedon, NY 14502
Phone: (315) 986-4300
Obituaries

Bassage, Claire F.

April 28, 2026
/ by WayneTimes.com

PALMYRA, NY---Mr. Claire F. Bassage, 98, of Palmyra, formerly of Clara, PA and Eldred, PA, passed away on Sunday, April 26, 2026 in DeMay Living Center, Newark, NY.

Born on Sunday, January 22, 1928 in Walworth, NY, he was a son of Loyde and Leona Ikewood Bassage. On March 26, 1949 in Walworth, he married Hazel S. Schlesing, who passed away on March 24, 2021.

Claire was a graduate of Walworth High School, Class of 1945. He was employed by Wayne Central School District, Wayne County, NY, retiring as a bus mechanic after 30 years of service. He was also a self-employed farmer while residing in Walworth. Claire and his wife relocated to Clara, PA in 1984 where he farmed there for 30 years. He moved to Eldred, PA in 2014. He and his wife moved to Palmyra, NY in 2017.

In his early years while residing in Walworth, Claire was a member of the First Baptist Church. He enjoyed traveling and gardening.

Surviving are four children, Cynthia L. (David) Lang of Culpeper, VA, Bruce L. Bassage of Palmyra, Pamela A. Bassage of Ontario, NY, and Judith L. Bassage of Virginia; several grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; several great-great-grandchildren; a brother, George L. (Gweneth) Bassage of Manchester; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents and wife, Claire was predeceased by a son, Glen A. Bassage; and a brother, Robert Bassage.

In keeping with Claire’s wishes, there will be no public visitation or funeral services.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Claire’s name may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice.

Claire entrusted his care and cremation arrangements to Kevin J. Dusenbury, funeral director/owner of the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home, Shinglehouse, PA.

To express condolences, light a candle or share a fond memory of Claire, please visit www.virgillhowardfuneralhome.com or the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home Facebook page.

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Times of Wayne County

Phone: (315) 986-4300 • Fax: (315) 986-7271
P.O. Box 608 • Macedon, NY 14502
news@waynetimes.com
© 2025 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2025 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed. Stock images by DepositPhotos.