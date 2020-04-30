Obituaries
Bassett, Zackary L.
PALMYRA: On Saturday, April 25, 2020, Zackary suddenly passed away at age 21. He was a wonderful son, loving brother, grandson, and devoted friend. Zackary is survived by his mother, Tami (Don Gray) Carpenter-Bassett; father, Neill Bassett; sister, Amber Bassett; brothers, Bradley Gray and Tyler (Megan) Gray; loving girlfriend, Ginna Deridder; grandparents, David and Linda Carpenter of Marion, NY and Larry and Janice Bassett of Farmington, NY; niece, Bella Gray; many aunts, uncles and cousins. Zackary was a tattoo artist and loved working on cars. He enjoyed mowing lawns and doing yard work with his grandfather, David. Zackary loved and adored his sister, Amber and his long-time girlfriend, Ginna. A celebration of life will be planned by the family. To leave the family an online condolence, to light a digital candle or upload a photo, please visit Zackary’s Tribute Wall, www.fingerlakescremationllc.com.
