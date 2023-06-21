Bastedo, Rose Kathleen

CLYDE: Our dear mother Rose Kathleen Bastedo passed away on June 18, 2023 at the age of 93. She was a wonderful mother who was always there when we needed her. Born in New York City, raised in Ireland and returned to the United States where she met the love of her life, George Bastedo, while working at the Horn & Hardartautomat in NYC.

Mother of seven children, she always had time for everyone and was more than happy to be the central figure in the lives of her children. She had the magical ability to make each feel like they were her favorite. She is survived by her children George (Gwen) Bastedo, Tom (Kathleen) Bastedo, Tim (Lliana Carson) Bastedo,Jim (Patti) Bastedo, Dan (Sandi) Bastedo and Suzanne (John Eadie) Smith, 17 grandchildren, many great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Husband George Bastedo and daughter TeenaNelson preceded her in death.

Family was more important to Mom than anything. She always took great pride hosting holiday meals and having everyone gathered at her house. Mom always had a quick sense of humor. She worked part-time for over 30 years from when Dad died until well into her 80’s, serving as a “lunch lady” at the Elizabeth Cady Stanton Elementary School in Seneca Falls. The children there always lovingly called her “Grandma”. Mom was a devout Catholic and attended Mass often.

Calling hours for Mom will be on Sunday June 25, 2023 from 3 p.m.until 6 p.m. at Pusateri-Canolesio Funeral Home, 68 Sodus Street, Clyde, NY. The funeral Mass will be on Monday June 26, 2023 at 10 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist Church, 114 Sodus Street, Clyde, NY. Committal immediately following at the Maple Grove Cemetery located at the intersection of Cayuga St. & Tyre Rd., Clyde, NY. Everyone is invited to the parish hall at 43 W. DeZengStreet, Clyde, NY afterward for a lunch/shindig to celebrate Mom’s life. Donations to the Beverly Animal Shelter would be appreciated.visit www.Legacy.com