Bastian, Glenn C

MACEDON: Was called to be with the Lord in His heavenly home on October 4, 2020. Glenn was a loving husband and father of 55 years to his wife Sandy and his children Susan and Brett. He is also survived by his sister Sharon (Vince) Burke; his brothers Edward, Jr. (Carol) and Ron (Kim) Bastian, and several nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his parents, Edward, Sr. and Azelee Bastian. Glenn was an electrical contractor for over 35 years, loved playing and watching basketball, and was an avid fan of motorcycle racing. He was a very active, lifetime, member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Pumpkin Hook and was a well-known and respected member of the Macedon community. His smile, sense of humor and welcoming personality touched everyone that knew him. He will be greatly missed. Visitation, for family and friends, will be held on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 from 3 to 7PM at the Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapel, 1040 State Route 31, Macedon, NY 14502. All visitors are asked to wear their masks and to adhere to social distancing while visiting the funeral home. A celebration of Glenn’s life will take place on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at 1:30PM, ( NOTE: due to space availability, services will be in the sanctuary for the family and for friends the services will stream live on the church Facebook page, www.facebook.com/pumpkinhook) at St. John’s Lutheran Church (Pumpkin Hook), 153 Church Ave., Farmington, NY 14425. Interment will follow in North Farmington Friends Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of a donation to either the Parkinson’s Foundation, or to the church, in memory of Glenn. To light a candle, leave a condolence, or to upload a photo please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.