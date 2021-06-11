Bateman, Kathleen L.

NORTH ROSE: Kathleen L. Bateman, 87, passed away at her home Tuesday, June 08, 2021 with her family by her side. She was born in Rochester, daughter of the late Robert Callahan and Lucille Lockner Callahan. Her greatest joys in life were her family and grandchildren. Prior to retirement she had worked at Parker and Hannifin in Clyde as a Stock Room Clerk. She enjoyed the casino, reading and time with her family and friends.

She is predeceased by her husband, Robert G. Bateman, a daughter, Suzanne M. Bateman, brother, Richard (Jan) Callahan, sister, Maureen Callahan.

Survived by her children, Laurie (James) Mayo of Wolcott, Robin (Roger) Ferguson of North Rose, sons, Steven Bateman of Huron, and Michael (Susan) Bateman of Sterling, brothers, Larry (Diane)Callahan of FL., and Charles (Joan) Callahan of Webster, sister, Jean Callahan of Webster, as well as 15 Grandchildren, and 29 Great Grandchildren, as well as many nieces, nephews and friends.

A private family graveside will take place at the Rose Cemetery. For those wishing to make contributions in Kathleen’s name they may do so to a charities of one’s choice. Arrangements are in care of the Farnsworth-Keysor Funeral Home, North Rose. www.catoredcreek.com