Bates, Charles Ray

ONTARIO: Passed away on March 20, 2019 at the age of 87. Charles was predeceased by his brothers, Arthur and John, and brother-in-law George Adams. Charles leaves behind his wife of 54 years, Maryann. He is also survived by his sons and their families, Ray (Katie) Bates of Williamson and Roy (Gretchen) Bates of North Carolina and step grandchildren Alex and Brittany Sonneville. Other family surviving Charles include his in-laws Marilyn and Paul Duerr Sr., of Canandaigua, Beverly Adams of Santa Ana, California; nephews Paul Duerr Jr., Troy Duerr, and Shawn Adams of California. Charles was a Korean War Veteran. He and his family spent many happy trips camping all over the country. Charles retired after 35 years at Kodak. He and Maryann spent 20 winters in Mission, Texas enjoying country music and friends. In the summer they, came home to Ontario and, enjoyed time with family. The family would like to thank the caregivers at Aaron Manor, where Charles spent his final years. Family and friends are invited to gather for calling hours on Monday, March 25, from 4:30-7:00, at the Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapel, 1961 Ridge Road, Ontario, NY, 14519, where a funeral service to celebrate the life of Charles will be offered onTuesday, March 26, at 11AM. Interment will follow at the Furnaceville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Aaron Manor Activities Department, 100 St. Camillus Way, Fairport, NY, 14450. To light a candle, leave a condolence, or upload a photo, please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.