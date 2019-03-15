Obituaries
Bates, Gwendolyn Y. “Tex”
PALMYRA: Gwen passed away peacefully on March 13, 2019 at age 86. She was born in Orange, TX to the late Henry and Joie Bates. She was also predeceased by her sister, Bonita Lou Magoonis. Gwen is survived by her daughter, Connie (Paul) Reybrouck; grandchildren, Gina (Neil) Landry and Christopher Reybrouck; great granddaughter, Emma Grace; special friends, Anna and Lisa. Gwen was an avid card player and lived life to the fullest. She had a very loving and kind heart. All services will be private. Gwen will be laid to rest in White Haven Memorial Park. Family and friends may leave an online condolence to Gwen’s family by visiting www.murphyfuneralservices.com.
Latest News
Williamson teams top Odyssey of the Mind Competition
Mrs. Szklany’s team of third and fourth graders from Williamson Elementary competed in the Region 14 (Rochester area) Odyssey of...
Clyde-Savannah students perform in all-county festival
Clyde-Savannah fifth and sixth-graders recently performed at the elementary all-county festival, held at Sodus Elementary School on March 1 and...
This Week in High School Sports
Recent Obituaries
Bates, Gwendolyn Y. “Tex”
PALMYRA: Gwen passed away peacefully on March 13, 2019 at age 86. She was born in Orange, TX to the...
Malloy, Maurice “Moeski” G.
LYONS/SODUS: Age 48, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, March 13th, 2019. He was predeceased by his father, Collis Malloy Sr. and...
Tolbert, Ida
NEWARK: Ida Tolbert, 93, died on Tuesday (March 12, 2019) at the Wayne County Nursing Home. Ida was born on...