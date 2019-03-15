Bates, Gwendolyn Y. “Tex”

PALMYRA: Gwen passed away peacefully on March 13, 2019 at age 86. She was born in Orange, TX to the late Henry and Joie Bates. She was also predeceased by her sister, Bonita Lou Magoonis. Gwen is survived by her daughter, Connie (Paul) Reybrouck; grandchildren, Gina (Neil) Landry and Christopher Reybrouck; great granddaughter, Emma Grace; special friends, Anna and Lisa. Gwen was an avid card player and lived life to the fullest. She had a very loving and kind heart. All services will be private. Gwen will be laid to rest in White Haven Memorial Park. Family and friends may leave an online condolence to Gwen’s family by visiting www.murphyfuneralservices.com.