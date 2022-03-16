Bates, Maryann A.

ONTARIO: On Monday, March 14, 2022 at age 85, after a brief illness. She was predeceased by her husband, Charles “Chuck” Bates; her brother, George Adams; and brother-in-law, Paul Duerr Sr. She leaves behind her identical twin sister, Marilyn Duerr; sons Ray (Katie) Bates, Roy (Gretchen) Bates and their children, Alex and Brittany Sonneville. She was also loved by her dear sister-in-law, Beverly Adams; special nephews, Paul Duerr Jr., Troy Duerr and Shawn Adams and their families.

Maryann and Chuck spent family time camping around the country with their sons. In their retirement they spent many winters in Texas enjoying country music and warm weather. In recent years, she kept busy with her many friends in Webster. Her family will miss her sense of humor and her thoughtfulness.

Family and friends are invited to gather for visitation from 10-11AM, on Saturday, March 19, 2022 at the Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapel, 1961 Ridge Road, Ontario, NY 14519. A service of remembrance will be offered at 11AM. Interment will follow at the Furnaceville Cemetery next to her husband Chuck. Memorial donations in memory of Maryann may be directed to your favorite charity. To light a candle, leave a condolence, or to upload a photo please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.