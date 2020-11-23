Bates, Shawn R.

NEWARK: Shawn passed away on November 14, 2020 at age 42. He was born in Latrobe, PA to the late Richard and Helen Bates. Shawn is survived by his brother, Nathan (Aime) Bates; nieces, Hannah, Phoebe, and Natalie Bates; several aunts, uncles, and cousins. For 20 years, Shawn worked for BJ’s Wholesale in Victor, NY. He was a Pittsburgh Steelers and Penguins fan his whole life and enjoyed comic books, movies, and was an avid reader. Shawn enjoyed attending his niece’s soccer games. He loved animals and would often volunteer his time at the Humane Society at Lollypop Farm. All services will be private. Please leave the family an online condolence by visiting Shawn’s tribute wall, www.fingerlakescremationllc.com.