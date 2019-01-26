Bates Sr., Gerald M.

CLYDE: Gerald M. Bates Sr., 83, of Sibley St. died Friday January 18, 2019. Jerry was born in Lyons November 24, 1935. He retired as a supervisor with Mobile Chemical in Macedon after 34 years of service. He also served in the Marines during the Korean War from 1953-1956. He is survived by his daughter Jeryl (John) Gould of Clyde; sons John, James and Jody Bates; 12 grandchildren; several great grandchildren; sisters Rose Marie Cazzola of Baldwinsville and Nancy Loucks of Washington. Gerald was predeceased by his wife Norine in 2009; son Gerald Jr. in Nov. 2014 and brother-in-law Ralph Howell of Clyde. Burial will be at Sampson Military Cemetery. Arrangements by Pusateri-Canolesio Funeral Home, 68 Sodus St, Clyde NY. Visit www.pusaterifunerals.com