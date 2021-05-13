Batterby, Elaine M.

PALMYRA: Elaine passed away unexpectedly on May 11, 2021. She was born in Clifton Springs, NY to the late Albert and Gladys Batterby. She was also predeceased by her siblings, Karl Batterby and Anne Batterby.

Elaine is survived by her brother, James Batterby; sister-in-law, Lien Batterby; many cousins.

Elaine attended Rosary Hill College in Buffalo, NY, where she studied and majored in French. During her senior year, Elaine studied abroad in France. She worked for American Airlines, briefly as an interpreter for the UN, Mobil Chemical for many years, Constellation Brands, and Xerox until she retired in 2018.

Elaine was a long-time member of Canaltown Chorale Group in Palmyra, NY and St. Katharine’s Drexel Parish choir. She continued to be church lector at St. Patrick’s Church in Macedon.

She was an avid knitter, often knitting blanket and hats for family members and children. Elaine also enjoyed fan fiction, book collecting, and singing.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday (May 14), 11 AM at St. Patrick’s Church, 52 W. Main St., Macedon, NY. Elaine will be laid to rest in St. Anne’s Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be directed to the church. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit Elaine’s tribute wall, www.murphyfuneralservices.com.