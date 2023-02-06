Battist, Sharon L. 

LYONS: Sharon L. Battist, passed away on Friday, February 3, 2023, at the Wayne County Nursing Home.

Friends may call on Sunday, Feb. 12th from 3-4 PM at the Rose United Methodist Church, 10695 School St., in Rose. A Celebration of Life will follow at 4pm at the Rose United Methodist Church. Burial will be in South Butler Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name may be made to either Fellowship of Faith, 1939 Stokes Rd, Lyons, NY 14489 or to the Wayne County Nursing Home Foundation, 1529 Nye Rd., Lyons, NY 14489.

Sharon was born in Auburn, NY on October 7, 1942, the daughter of the late Clifford and Harriet Eveland Savery. With her husband Douglas they raised five children. For over twenty years, she was a minister for the United Methodist Church. She finished her career at the Savonna United Methodist Church.

She is survived by 5 children; Sheri Seymour, Kathleen (Brian) Homan, Douglas ( Rose) Battist, Tracy (David) Price, David (Kimberly) Battist; foster son Fred Yager; twelve grandchildren; thirteen great grandchildren; two sisters Bette Gates, Mary Tryon; two brothers Rick Savery, Kenneth Savery; many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband Douglas in 1991; a brother Gary Savery.

