Battle, Earlene C. 

NEWARK: Earlene Cornelus (Murphy) Battle, 77 entered eternal rest on Saturday, July 28, 2018 at her home with her family by her side. Mrs. Battle was born the daughter of the late William and Louise (Houston) Murphy on Saturday, September 7, 1940 in Belleville, Arkansas. After arriving in Newark, she worked for the Newark Developmental Center as an aide retiring in 1997. Mrs. Battle enjoyed going to casino and cooking. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family. Mrs. Battle will be remembered by her sons, Robert L. (Tammy) Battle Jr., Greg (Julie) Battle and Jerome Battle; daughters Jackie Battle, Kelly (Lenard) Scott, Neda (Coletta) Battle, Tina (Jeffery) Battle and Tionesta Battle; 13 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren; brothers, Melvin, Herbert and Sammy Murphy; sisters, Johnnie May Huddleston, Earnestine Davis and Dorothy (Tyman) Meals; many nieces and nephews. Mrs. Battle was predeceased by her husband, Robert L. Battle Sr. on August 9, 2000; son Dennis Battle; mother-in-law Lena May James.

Family will greet friends on Wednesday (Aug. 1) from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Norman L. Waterman Funeral Home, Inc, 124 W. Miller St, Newark. A private Memorial Service and burial in Rest Haven Cemetery will take place at the convenience of the family.

You may write a memory or condolence to the family by visiting watermanfuneralhome.com