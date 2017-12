NEWARK: Age 88, died Monday ( December 18, 2017) in the Charlton Methodist Harbor Hospice in Dallas, Texas. Delores was born on May 23, 1929 in Newark, the daughter of the late Nuntz and Carmella Lupinacci DeMarco. She was a graduate of Newark High School and a communicant of St. Michael Church. At one time she had worked at the Newark Developmental Center and St. Elizabeth Nursing Home. For the last several years, Delores has been living in DeSoto, Texas with her son. She is survived by her son Lee...