Bauer, Irene Carolyn

MACEDON: Irene Carolyn Bauer (75); Wife, mother, sister, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt, friend, and sewing partner, passed away peacefully December 3, 2021, after a short battle with cancer. Irene is survived by her loving husband of 57 years, Carl Bauer; Daughters Wendy Herman and Amy Hook (Chris Hook); Son Michael Bauer (Kelly Bauer); Grandchildren, Mark Baker (Cate Baker), Ashley Rivas (Damen Rivas), Nick Bauer, Tiffany Herman, Amanda Bauer, and Brandon Herman; Great Grandchildren, Lucas Bauer, Maveryk Baker, and Rylynn Rivas; as well as 4 sisters, 2 brothers, and many nieces and nephews. Irene was the foundation of our family and will be dearly missed by many.

Throughout her life, Irene found joy in traveling every winter to Myrtle Beach, SC. with her husband Carl. She enjoyed many activities including sewing, crafting, camping with family, winning at board games, and planting and gardening. Irene was always baking and making cookies to offer the grandkids, a half an hour before holiday dinners. Irene also looked forward to gathering with all of her siblings. Most of all, she loved quality time with her kids, grandkids, and great grandchildren.

Family and friends are invited to gather for a time of visitation on Thursday, December 9, 2021 from 4-7PM at the Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapel, 1040 State Route 31, Macedon, NY 14502. Funeral services will be private with interment at Macedon Village Cemetery. Donations in memory of Irene can be made to the American Cancer Society. To light a candle, leave a condolence, or to upload a photo please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.