Obituaries
Bauer, Isabel (MacNeal) “Briggs”
MARION: Entered into rest on August 6, 2019 at the age of 93. Predeceased by husband, Frederick Briggs; Parents, James & Isabel MacNeal; 4 brothers; survived by Loving children, Gerald (Laura) Storey, Eugene (Sharon) Storey, Gail (Kevin) Rowell, James (Shelly) Briggs, Daniel Briggs, Katherine (Ben) Stratton, Frederick (DeAnne) Briggs, Donna (Mark) Van Scott; Brothers, Eugene and John MacNeal; 21 grandchildren, 29 great grandchildren, 6 great-great grandchildren, several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Friends and family are invited to call Saturday, August 10, 12PM till 3PM at Walworth United Methodist Church 3679 Walworth Palmyra Rd., Walworth, NY 14568 where the Funeral will be held 3PM immediately following calling hours. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Marion American Legion Post 1430, 4141 Witherden Rd. Marion, NY 14505. Condolences may be expressed at www.stevensfhmarion.com
Latest News
Local community celebrates annual National Night Out
Another successful event is in the books for organizers of Walworth/Macedon’s National Night Out. The annual campaign promoting police-community partnerships...
Three day BMX event rides into Newark
US officials say key rail safety technology 90% complete
By Matthew Daly Associated Press WASHINGTON (AP) The railroad industry has installed safety technology on nearly 90% of tracks where...
Recent Obituaries
Bauer, Isabel (MacNeal) “Briggs”
MARION: Entered into rest on August 6, 2019 at the age of 93. Predeceased by husband, Frederick Briggs; Parents, James...
Lapp, Betty E.
SODUS CENTER: Age 75, passed away on August 4th, 2019 at Sodus Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. Survived by her siblings,...
Charlene Cowell
East Palmyra: Charlene Cowell, 69, died on Sunday (August 4, 2019) at her home. Mrs. Cowell was born on February...