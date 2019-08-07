Bauer, Isabel (MacNeal) “Briggs” 

MARION: Entered into rest on August 6, 2019 at the age of 93. Predeceased by husband, Frederick Briggs; Parents, James & Isabel MacNeal; 4 brothers; survived by Loving children, Gerald (Laura) Storey, Eugene (Sharon) Storey, Gail (Kevin) Rowell, James (Shelly) Briggs, Daniel Briggs, Katherine (Ben) Stratton, Frederick (DeAnne) Briggs, Donna (Mark) Van Scott; Brothers, Eugene and John MacNeal; 21 grandchildren, 29 great grandchildren, 6 great-great grandchildren, several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Friends and family are invited to call Saturday, August 10, 12PM till 3PM at Walworth United Methodist Church 3679 Walworth Palmyra Rd., Walworth, NY 14568 where the Funeral will be held 3PM immediately following calling hours. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Marion American Legion Post 1430, 4141 Witherden Rd. Marion, NY 14505. Condolences may be expressed at www.stevensfhmarion.com