Bauer, Joan A. 

MACEDON: Joan went to the loving arms of her Lord and Savior on June 26, 2024. She was born and raised in Niagara Falls, NY. She was predeceased by her twin sister, Jean Martin, sister, Joyce Lamb, brother, Jimmy Martin, husbands, Louis Bauer, Robert Price, and Joseph Curnow; son, Joseph Curnow and daughter, Christine Cass.

Joan is survived by her children, Robert (Lana) Price, Linda (John) Blind, Karen Curnow, Mike (Jennifer), Joan, and Mark (Kim) Price; many grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren, all whom she loved and adored. Joan is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

Joan raised 9 children and was a private care giver. She enjoyed making quilts, clothes, and potholder towels. She would often give those items away to family and friends. Joan also loved music and dancing. Above all, Joan would always pray for others and volunteer to help those in need.

A celebration of Joan’s life will be held on Saturday, July 13, 2024, 10:30 AM at Walworth Second Baptist Church, 3689 Main St., Walworth, NY 14568.

