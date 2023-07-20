Powered by Dark Sky
July 20th 2023, Thursday
Bauer, Patricia D. 

by WayneTimes.com
July 20, 2023

WOLCOTT: Patricia D. Bauer, 83, of Wolcott, passed away July 18, 2023, at Sodus Rehab. She was born in Lyons, daughter of the late Russell Freer and Agnes Matteson Freer. She enjoyed gardening, flowers, cooking, and entertaining.

She is predeceased by her husband, John R. Bauer.

Survived by her children, Cheryl (Frank) LaValley of Wolcott, Terry (Julie) Bauer of Red Creek, Christopher (Leigh) Bauer of Wolcott, brothers, Frank (Barbara) Freer of Hickory NC, and Russell (Helen) Freer Jr. or Wolcott, 7 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren, good friends Evelyn Johnson, and Shirley Rowley, as well as several nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be Thursday, 4:00-6:00 with a service at 6:00 at the Becker-Keysor Funeral Home, Red Creek. For those wishing to make contributions in Patricia’s name they may do so to Lakeshore Ambulance in Wolcott, 5841 New Hartford St. Wolcott, NY 14590.  

www.catoredcreek.com

