Bauer, William Hurd

ONTARIO: Age 82, passed away peacefully on June 23, 2022.

Hurd was born on April 7, 1940 in Elmira, New York to William W. and Ruth (Hurd) Bauer. He graduated from Wayne Central High School in 1958. He took great pride running the family farm, The Hurd and Bauer Fruit Farm of Ontario and Williamson, New York.

Along with his passion for working outdoors, he enjoyed golf, bowling, NASCAR, horseracing, the Raiders, Syracuse basketball and rescuing animals.

Hurd is survived by his children, Elizabeth (Douglas) Phelps, Curtis (Veronica) Bauer, Natalie Bauer, and Yvonne (Lee) Ulmer; his grandchildren, Sally, Perri, Alan, Jessica, Jacqueline, Sarah, William, Grace, Dominick and Jacob; five great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his siblings, Sara (Charles) Ciurca, Peter Bauer, Karen (Kenneth) Bissell; stepmother, Mary DeVey; former wives, Dorothy and Sally; nieces, nephews, uncle, aunts, cousins, friends and his cat Fluffy.

He was predeceased by his parents, Ruth and William, and his son-in-law, David Lennox.

A celebration of life will be held at 11:00 on Saturday, August 13 at the Ontario First Baptist Church 1929 Ridge Road Ontario, followed by a gathering at the Ontario American Legion.

The family requests those who wish to express sympathy to consider making a donation to the American Heart Association at, heart.org, in William Hurd Bauer’s name. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit William’s tribute wall, www.murphyfuneralservices.com.