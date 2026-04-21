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Times of Wayne County
P.O. Box 608 • Macedon, NY 14502
Phone: (315) 986-4300
Obituaries

Bayless (Doyle), Neva Clarine

April 21, 2026
/ by WayneTimes.com

Sodus - Neva Clarine Bayless (Doyle) aged 103, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on April 18, 2026. 

Neva was born on June 16, 1922, at home on Mill Street in Sodus, New York, the second oldest of six children, alongside her siblings Ruth, Hazel, William (Bill), Virginia (Ginny), and Stanley (Stan). She remained a steadfast resident of Sodus, where she was a devoted mother and wife as well as a lifelong member of the Third Methodist Church.

She was predeceased by her beloved husband of 59 years, Robert W. Bayless Sr., who passed away in 2004 and her daughter Elizabeth (Beth) Bayless Featherly Alberson who passed away in 2025.

She is survived by her daughter Kathleen (Robert) Bliek; son Robert Jr. (Jean) Bayless; seven grandchildren: Elizabeth (Jeff) Beard, Peter (Kelly) Featherly, Carolyn Featherly, Tara (Dan) Stone, Erin (Steve) Buchwald, Robert (Liz) Bayless and Aletha (Andy) Bayless; twelve great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren, along with many extended family members and friends who will cherish her memory. 

Neva will be remembered for her long life, her devotion to family, and the love she shared with those around her. Her presence will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all who knew her.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the United Third Methodist Church.  

Family will greet friends on Saturday, May 2nd, from 11am to 12pm at Young Funeral Home, 4025 Ridge Rd, Williamson, NY 14589. Neva’s funeral service will immediately follow calling, followed by a graveside internment at Sodus Rural Cemetery, Sodus, NY. 

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Times of Wayne County

Phone: (315) 986-4300 • Fax: (315) 986-7271
P.O. Box 608 • Macedon, NY 14502
news@waynetimes.com
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