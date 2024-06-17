SODUS: Ed Beach, 75, fought a long and hard battle with family by his side before passing away Thursday June 6th, 2024 at Rochester General Hospital.

In keeping with Ed’s wishes, there will be no public calling hours or service.

A celebration of life for family and friends will be shared at a later time, thank you.

Ed was born December 24, 1948 in Barton, the son of the late Leland and Betty (Matthews) Beach. He was a graduate of Odessa Montour High School where he and Karen met and where their story began.

Edward retired from Agway Petroleum where he delivered fuel oil to many important job sites in his rewarding career.

Ed’s hobbies include camping and fishing, anything that included being outdoors or in the wilderness. Edward believed in working hard and supporting his family. Ed also had a soft spot in his heart for animals and bluegrass music and any chance he could he would attend live bluegrass music events with loved ones. Ed also enjoyed watching NASCAR and the Buffalo Bills.

He is survived by his wife, who he married on January 17, 1969 Karen L. (O’Grady) Beach; his son’s Tod and Scott Beach; and sisters-in-law, Leslie Cortright, Laura, Sheila Smith, Sue (Angel) Castillo, Mary O’Grady, MaryJane O’Grady and many loved nieces, nephews.

Edward is preceded in death by his 3 brother’s Robert and Raymond Beach and Mark Cortright.

Ed’s family says goodbye with a heavy heart, as Ed was much loved and will be sorely missed.