Beach Jr., Robert

December 29, 1957 - November 26, 2025

WOLCOTT: Robert Beach, Jr., 67, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 26, 2025, at Strong Memorial Hospital, surrounded by his loving family.

In keeping with the family’s wishes, there will be no calling hours or funeral service. A celebration of Robert’s life will be announced at a later date.

Born on December 29, 1957, in Sodus, NY, Robert was the son of the late Robert and Gloria (Johnson) Beach. He worked as a dedicated truck driver for E & V Energy in Wolcott, NY, where his hard work and reliability were deeply valued.

Robert’s greatest joy was his family. He is survived by his wife, Jacqueline (Godkin) Beach; daughters Amanda (Jason) McNeilly and Megan (Chris) Hogan; son Jacob Beach; and grandchildren Belle and Carson Hogan, who brought him endless pride. He is also survived by his sister Donna (John) MacDougall; brothers Donald (Cindy) Beach and Terry (Shelly) Beach; along with many nieces, nephews, and cousins who will cherish his memory.

He was predeceased by his parents, his son Joseph Beach, his sister Connie Stoughtenger, and his brother John Beach.

Robert will be remembered for his devotion to family, his strong work ethic, and the quiet kindness he carried through life. His legacy lives on in the love he gave and the memories he leaves behind.