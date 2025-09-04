Beach, Laura P. (Hannan)

SODUS: Laura Beach, 63, passed away unexpectedly at her home.

And keeping with her wishes, there will be no public service or burial. A celebration of life to be held at a later date.

Laura was born on September 4, 1961 in Lyons, the daughter of James Hannan and Francis L. (O’Neill) Cole. She was happily retired

She enjoyed crocheting, gardening, the outdoors, camping, fishing, cooking and spending time with her family and friends.

She has survived by her daughters Torrie Sperry, Michelle (Dave) Lousley and Amy (Paco Roman) Jefferson; her fur daughter, Ziggy; grandchildren, Jacob and Dillon Sperry, Loralye Lousley, Jovohn Ladson, Jonnaleigh Ladson and Leland Beach; her sisters Natalie Rodriguez and Tammy Blankenberg; nephews Chad (April) Cooper and Jaime (Ania) Rodriguez ,Angel Rodriguez and David (Erika) Rodriguez, Michael Custer and Joshua Blankenberg; several cousins.

Besides her parents Laura was preceded in death by her fur daughter Dixie; several aunts and uncles.