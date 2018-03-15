Beach, Mary Ann

NORTH ROSE: Age 82, passed at her home on March 14, 2018. Mary Ann is predeceased by her parents, William and Anna Reichhuber, and her son, Timothy Beach. She is survived by her husband, George Dimitrov. They shared over 40 happy years together. Mary Ann is lovingly remembered by 5 children; Clayton (Antonia) Beach; Robert Beach; Geraldine “Tweety” (Gary) Caruso; Cynthia (Ted) Rambert, and Pamela (Edward Jr.) Gorall, 11 grandchildren; Salvatore Caruso; Angelique Caruso; Susan (Paul Salter) Tucker, Edward Gorall; Melissa Gorall; Lindsay (Alex) Mohr; Ted Rambert Jr.; Jonathan Beach; Jessica (Johnny) West; Samantha Beach; Robert Beach Jr.; and several great grandchildren. Mary Ann enjoyed trips to the casino with her daughters, working in her garden, bird watching from her captivating view of Sodus Bay, and spending time with her family. Friends and Family may attend calling hours on Friday, March 16th, 2018 from 2pm-5pm at Norton Funeral Home, 45 W. Main St., Sodus, NY 14551. Private family interment at White Haven Memorial Park in Pittsford. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.