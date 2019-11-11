Beach, Robert Emerson Jr.

WEBSTER: Robert passed away on November 8, 2019 at the age of 76 after a long, difficult battle with Frontal Temporal Dementia. Robert is predeceased by his parents Robert and Marie Beach and brother, Ronald Beach. He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Carol Beach. He is also survived by his children Deidre Beach, Dave Beach (Stephanie), and Debra Sharp (Matthew); his beloved grandchildren, Jadyn Beach, Brooke, Matthew and Brielle Sharp; brother, William Beach (Richelle “Gigi”) and several nieces and nephews. Robert was a loving husband, father and grandfather. His family was the most important aspect of his life and he was very devoted to them. He was a long time Ontario resident and a graduate of Wayne Central School. After 38 years of service, Robert retired from the Dupont Company, in Rochester, where he was highly respected by his colleagues. In retirement he was passionate about playing golf and traveling to Florida. He was greatly loved by his family and will be missed by all. Family and friends are invited to a Memorial Service on Sunday, November 17 at 3:00 p.m. at the North Ontario United Methodist Church “Brick Church”, 7200 Ontario Center Rd Ontario, NY 14519. A reception at the church will immediately follow the service. The family would like to extend their sincere appreciation to the staff members at the Aaron Manor Nursing Home for their compassion and dedication to his care. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Bob’s memory may be directed to The Association of Frontotemporal Degeneration, www.theaftd.org or to The North Ontario United Methodist Church. To leave a condolence, light a candle, or upload a photo, please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.